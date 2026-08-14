Five more students arrested in 19-yr-old’s murder in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Chettipalayam police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of K Amudhan (19) of Kallakurichi, a third-year engineering student of a private college in the district on Monday. Police have also arrested two suspects in an extortion case, which is believed to be the origin of the alleged gang clash that resulted in the student’s death.

Police on Wednesday arrested six persons and continued searches for at least 11 others, most of them students of a private college at Othakalmandapam. The arrested were B Aaramudhan (20), M Aravind (21), S Siva Rohith (20), V Mani Balu (20), a minor and Santhosh (19).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a special police team arrested three more suspects — K Sriram (21), S Lalith Aditya (20), and B Harish Pandian (20).

While also been investigating the extortion angle, police booked the group of students involved, including Amudhan.

Police also arrested two — C Haridass (18) and S Udhayakumar (18) — studying at the same college, on Thursday on extortion charges. Further investigation is under way.