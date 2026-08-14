Kanniyakumari student gets medical seat over video call after missing counselling

CHENNAI: A Kanniyakumari student who missed the MBBS and BDS counselling in Chennai on Thursday was allotted a medical seat over a video call, in what officials said was a first for the selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education.

The student, who was the ninth candidate under the ex-servicemen ward quota, was absent when officials called out the names of candidates during roll call at the counselling venue. When officials contacted him over the phone, they learnt that he was unaware that the counselling was scheduled that day.

With the student unable to reach Chennai from Kanniyakumari before the allotment window closed, officials decided to conduct the process through a video call.

Speaking to TNIE, Selection committee secretary Dr V Lokanayaki said officials contacted the student after noticing his absence. “He told us that he did not know the counselling date. Since it was impossible for him to reach the venue from Kanniyakumari before the allotment was over, we took a quick decision to make a video call,” she said.

The counselling was conducted in the presence of the student’s mother, and he opted for Government Ramanathapuram Medical College.

The student has been asked to produce all original certificates at the college for in-person verification. The entire video call was also recorded and preserved as part of the documentation process.

Dr Lokanayaki said the incident was a new challenge that officials had to address during this year’s counselling.