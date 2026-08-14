Kerala footballer dies in vehicle crash in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old customs inspector and prominent footballer from Kerala was killed in a road accident in Coimbatore city on Wednesday.

The deceased, M Aseem Koraliyadan (45), hailed from Puthalam near Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala. He was working as a customs inspector at the Coimbatore airport.

Around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, he was heading to the airport for duty on his two-wheeler when a tipper lorry hit him near SITRA junction. Aseem suffered a fatal head injury.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), Coimbatore East, sent the body for post-mortem. The lorry driver, Dinesh (35) from Sulur was arrested for negligent driving.

According to sources, Aseem was a former Santosh Trophy footballer and a prominent Indian domestic player. He was the twin brother of former footballer Anees Koraliyadan and represented both Maharashtra (2010) and Tamil Nadu (2013) in the Santosh Trophy and played in the I-League.