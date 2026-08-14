Liquor out of bounds for unmarried youth in Vilunthamavadi

NAGAPATTINAM: Looks like the phrase- 'Drive sober or get pulled over' has derived a new meaning in a coastal hamlet of Nagapattinam. It could well be understood as 'Stay sober or pay a fine,' as the fishermen's panchayat, along with around 200 families in Vilunthamavadi, a fishing village near Velankanni, has prohibited unmarried youth from consuming alcohol. Those who violate the restriction will be fined Rs 5,000. The initiative has been implemented since August 2.

Married men will also face a Rs 5,000 fine if they drink and indulge in heated arguments with their family or create a public menace. According to a council member, the move aims to curtail the growing nuisance committed by people, mostly under the influence of alcohol. "Whenever a public nuisance takes place, usual perpetrators would be in an inebriated condition. Due to this, we have come to a collective decision of practicing the above restrictions," said Suresh Kumar, a council member.

Fishermen also recalled an accident where an 18-year-old youth died allegedly under the influence of alcohol. "Disputes in families, accidents, feuds in the streets, and a growing unsafe atmosphere for women and children because of alcohol consumption were among the concerns that have made us resort to this decision," said Megala Paneer Selvam, a fisherwoman.