Madras varsity to ink MoU with Siddha council

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), Chennai, to promote joint research and academic exchange in Siddha medicine and allied areas.

As per the decision taken at the university’s recent syndicate meeting, the university’s botany department will sign the agreement with CCRS. While the department had proposed a five-year MoU, the syndicate resolved to execute it for three years. The collaboration will involve an exchange of faculty members and research scholars between the two institutions.

The MoU, which is likely to be signed by next month, is expected to give researchers and postgraduate students an opportunity to work with CCRS scientists and access expertise in areas related to Siddha research.