Madras varsity to ink MoU with Siddha council

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), Chennai, to promote joint research and academic exchange in Siddha medicine and allied areas.
As per the decision taken at the university’s recent syndicate meeting, the university’s botany department will sign the agreement with CCRS. While the department had proposed a five-year MoU, the syndicate resolved to execute it for three years. The collaboration will involve an exchange of faculty members and research scholars between the two institutions.
The MoU, which is likely to be signed by next month, is expected to give researchers and postgraduate students an opportunity to work with CCRS scientists and access expertise in areas related to Siddha research.
CCRS, an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Ayush, is the apex body for scientific research in the Siddha system of medicine. Headquartered in Chennai, CCRS operates nine peripheral institutes across several states.Its research areas include drug research, literary research, pre-clinical studies, pharmacology, toxicology and clinical research.
“The expertise available in the University of Madras’ botany department, particularly its work on medicinal plants and plant-based research, findings on the identification, documentation, phyto-chemical properties and potential therapeutic applications of medicinal plants could provide valuable scientific inputs for Siddha drug research,” said an university official.
The proposed exchange of faculty and research scholars could facilitate interdisciplinary studies linking botanical research with the pharmacological and clinical validation of traditional Siddha formulations.
Significantly, the MoU will carry no financial commitment for the University of Madras, according to the resolution.