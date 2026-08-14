Neomax scam: Investors want TN govt to step in, expedite probe

MADURAI: Investors in the Neomax Group on Thursday sought the intervention of the state government in the multi-crore financial fraud case linked to the real estate entity, claiming the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been at a snail’s pace.

“Most of the investors invested their life savings in the company, and many of them are above 60 years. The existing investigation to identify their properties and to attach them is getting delayed,” said A Sivatharshini, one of the investors, while addressing the media persons in Madurai on Thursday.

She stated that the scam is the biggest in the country after the Sahara scam. Although some action has been taken, it was inadequate and most investors have not been able to get back their invested money with reasonable interest.