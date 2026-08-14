Panel formed to probe into irregularities: MKU tells Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that it has formed a three-member committee to probe into complaints of irregularities, including grant of affiliation or approval to private colleges, misappropriation of affiliation fee, among others.

The committee was formed after the complaint, made by an advocate T Shanmugamuthu, was placed before the Syndicate during the meeting held on July 3, the university stated.

Appointed on July 21, the committee comprises the chairman of School of Management of Alagappa University, C Vethirajan, head of the department of computer science of Periyar University C Chandrasekar and head of the department of political sciences of MKU D Ramakrishnan. The committee must submit its report in three months.

Counsel for the varsity shared the details with the court while responding to a PIL filed by Shanmugamuthu seeking formation of an independent committee to probe into the issues. Shanmugamuthu alleged that the superintendent of the board of studies of MKU has been misusing her official powers and granting approvals and affiliation to various colleges illegally in collusion with several officials. Stating that his representation in this regard was not acted upon by the varsity, he moved the court. After varsity’s counsel informed that a committee had been formed, a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel decided to wait for its report and adjourned the hearing to 12 November.