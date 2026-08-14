Paper valuation pay unchanged since 2015, MKU teachers seek hike

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has not revised the remuneration paid to teachers for paper valuation since 2015, leaving evaluators dissatisfied over their long-pending demand for an increase.
Teaching faculty members from government, government-aided and private self-financing colleges affiliated with MKU are involved in evaluating semester examination and revaluation answer scripts. Although the university collects examination fees from students in advance, it has allegedly failed to pay the remuneration to the faculty members on time.
More than 90% of the teachers involved in the valuation process are guest lecturers working in government, government-aided and private colleges affiliated with MKU. Many of them receive a consolidated monthly salary of around Rs 30,000. According to sources, the university has also not yet paid the remuneration due for the November supplementary examinations, the November semester examination for DDE and the April semester examinations.
Compared to other universities, MKU pays a relatively low amount to teachers engaged in answer-script valuation.
Speaking to TNIE, M Nisha (name changed), a faculty member, said the university had continued to pay the same remuneration of Rs 12 per paper for evaluating the answer scripts for more than a decade, despite the rising cost of living and increasing workload involved in the valuation process.
"I work in a self-financing college and earn a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Paper valuation provides some additional income. However, the university has not paid the remuneration on time," she added.
Another teacher, S Murugan (name changed), alleged that the university was diverting examination fee collections for other purposes. He said members of the Academic Council had urged the university authorities to maintain a separate account for examination fees so that remuneration for paper valuation could be disbursed on time.
"Every year, the university increases examination fees for students by around 10%, but the remuneration paid to staff remains the same.
The amount should be revised in line with the remuneration offered by other universities and the rising cost of living. The payment for examination supervision duty has also remained unchanged for several years. Agencies such as the TNPSC and NTA pay more than Rs 1,000 for supervision duties," he said.
Responding to the issue, a senior MKU official said the matter had been placed before the Finance Committee for approval. "The remuneration will soon be revised in line with that of other universities. Steps have also been taken to disburse the pending remuneration for paper evaluation to the teachers," the official said.
MKU's Current Remuneration
Madurai Kamaraj University pays Rs 12 per paper for UG courses and Rs 13 per paper for PG courses. Teachers from within the district are eligible to claim Rs 150 as travelling allowance, while those travelling from outside the district can claim Rs 250. Similarly, teachers serving as examination hall supervisors are paid Rs 100 per examination.