Paper valuation pay unchanged since 2015, MKU teachers seek hike

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has not revised the remuneration paid to teachers for paper valuation since 2015, leaving evaluators dissatisfied over their long-pending demand for an increase.

Teaching faculty members from government, government-aided and private self-financing colleges affiliated with MKU are involved in evaluating semester examination and revaluation answer scripts. Although the university collects examination fees from students in advance, it has allegedly failed to pay the remuneration to the faculty members on time.

More than 90% of the teachers involved in the valuation process are guest lecturers working in government, government-aided and private colleges affiliated with MKU. Many of them receive a consolidated monthly salary of around Rs 30,000. According to sources, the university has also not yet paid the remuneration due for the November supplementary examinations, the November semester examination for DDE and the April semester examinations.

Compared to other universities, MKU pays a relatively low amount to teachers engaged in answer-script valuation.

Speaking to TNIE, M Nisha (name changed), a faculty member, said the university had continued to pay the same remuneration of Rs 12 per paper for evaluating the answer scripts for more than a decade, despite the rising cost of living and increasing workload involved in the valuation process.

"I work in a self-financing college and earn a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Paper valuation provides some additional income. However, the university has not paid the remuneration on time," she added.