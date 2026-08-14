Pondy govt seeks two years to conduct civic body polls

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the government of Puducherry to expedite the process for devising reservation framework for the local bodies and conduct the polls. The direction was given by the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan recently while disposing of a petition filed by former MP Dr M Ramadass.

The petitioner stated that the civic body polls have not been conducted for the past 14 years and the people of the Union Territory are denied their constitutional right to participate in democracy which forms an integral part of right to life.

He also said non-conduct of the local body elections is in violation of Articles 243E and 243U of the Constitution; it is also violation of Article 14 of the Constitution inasmuch as the people of Puducherry are arbitrarily denied the elected local governance.