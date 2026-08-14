Received link to pay RTO fine? Beware, it’s a trap

TIRUCHY: Cyber fraudsters no longer target people only through deceptive emails, phone calls, crypto currency and task scams -- the new tool in their arsenal is fake RTO challan message and malicious APK file sent through WhatsApp. Residents of Tiruchy city have allegedly lost about Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.6 crore in such scams since January. Police said a total of 185 complaints have been received in the last seven months with an average of 20 to 30 complaints every month with estimated losses of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Only around 20% to 30% of the money lost in such cases is being recovered, mainly when victims report the fraud immediately. Police said no arrests have been made so far in connection with the fake RTO challan cases.

In one recent case, A Jayakumar (37) of Thiruvanaikoil received a WhatsApp message on August 6 claiming that traffic fines were pending against his vehicle. After clicking on the payment link, Rs 1 lakh was debited from his account.

In another case, B Mohamed Rafiq (50) of Subramaniyapuram received a similar message purportedly from the RTO. After clicking on the link and sharing an OTP, Rs 1.65 lakh was withdrawn from his account.

On August 10, two more Tiruchy city residents allegedly lost Rs 1 lakh each after clicking on fake RTO challan links.

A 48-year-old man from Tiruchy city said, "I received an RTO challan message on WhatsApp and believed it was genuine. My friends had earlier told me that traffic police could issue fine and send messages, so I assumed the message was genuine. Normally, I expected the fine to be around Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000. After clicking on the link, around Rs 90,000 was debited from my account."