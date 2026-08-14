Rowdy arrested in Puducherry for petrol-bomb attack on rice shop over extortion demand

PUDUCHERRY: A 25-year-old alleged rowdy was arrested in connection with the petrol-bomb attack on a rice shop at the busy Villianur Market Street on Thursday night, allegedly after the shop owner refused to pay extortion money.

The accused, identified as Vinoth(25), son of Perumal of Samiyar Thoppu in Villianur, allegedly hurled three petrol-filled beer bottles at Babu Traders on Thursday night and threatened the shop owner with death. Babu, a resident of Thillai Nagar, and his brother Rajendran run the rice shop.

According to police, Vinoth first visited the shop around 6:30 p.m. and allegedly demanded extortion money from Babu. He also reportedly instructed Babu to collect money from other shops on the street and hand it over to him. When Vinoth returned around 8:30 p.m. and repeated the demand, Babu refused.

Vinoth allegedly left the spot but returned shortly afterwards on a two-wheeler and hurled three petrol bombs (beer bottles filled with petrol) at the shop before fleeing. Babu and his wife, Tripurasundari, were inside the shop at the time but escaped unhurt. Rice stocks and other goods were damaged in the fire, while the explosions triggered panic among traders and members of the public.