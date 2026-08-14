Seven African serval cats, including three cubs, found at Erode farm

CHENNAI: The investigation into the exotic animals at an Erode farm owned by S K Keshavanathan, who supplied Lar Gibbons to Chennai businessman C K Ranganathan, has taken a dramatic turn, with forest officials finding seven African Serval cats, including three cubs.
The discovery of the cats, a species native to sub-Saharan Africa, during an inspection on the premises has deepened the forest department’s probe into the source, ownership and possible trafficking of exotic wildlife at the facility. Officials said the seven animals comprise four adults and three newborns. The sex of the animals is yet to be ascertained as officials are continuing to gather more information.
“We found four adult Serval cats and three newborns. We could see one large adult, almost the size of a leopard, and the three cubs during the inspection. The other adults were inside the enclosures,” two sources in the forest department and Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau told TNIE.
According to officials, the breeder told them one of the Servals had come from Hyderabad and three from Kerala. The department has sought the relevant documents to establish the source and chain of ownership of the animals.
The Serval (Leptailurus serval) is a medium-sized wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa. It has an unusual build, with long, slender legs, a compact head and exceptionally large ears adapted to detect prey in tall grass. Adults can weigh around 20-40 pounds and stand nearly two feet at the shoulder. Their golden-yellow coat is marked with black spots and stripes, which can make them resemble young cheetahs.
Serval is listed in CITES Appendix II, meaning international trade of the species is subject to regulation. The species is classified as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List, but that does not mean its international trade is unregulated.
The forest officials said the cats are being maintained in large enclosures on either side of a central structure at the farm. The team is now examining whether the animals were acquired through documented legal channels.
The officials also suspect the facility may have been involved in breeding and movement of exotic animals, making the presence of three Serval cubs a crucial line of investigation.