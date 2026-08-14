Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine TN fishers; Vijay writes to Jaishankar

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night arrested nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized a trawler for allegedly fishing in Lankan waters near Talaimannar. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking diplomatic intervention to secure their release. Fisheries Minister A Srinath said the CM will be meeting union ministers, including Jaishankar, in the coming weeks to discuss the issue.
The arrested fishermen are J Jonathan (45), A Anthony Pitchai (38) and K Vellaisamy (51) from Rameswaram; M Prabu (43), V Arogyadewin (31), P Arogyajanistan (25) and P Stephan (30) of Pamban; M Donbosco (55) of Thangachimadam; and K Subbiah (52) of Virudhunagar. They were on a mechanised boat which allegedly crossed the IMBL near Katchatheevu.
The boat, which is owned by B Wellington of Thangachimadam, and the fishermen were taken to the Talaimannar camp. They were produced before a court and remanded till August 25.
In his letter to the Union External Affairs Minister, CM Vijay wrote: This is the second such incident reported in August alone. The repeated arrests of Indian fishermen were causing considerable anxiety and a deep sense of insecurity among the fishing community, particularly in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
The CM also reminded that 49 Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan custody as of date.
P Jesuraja, the president of the All-Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, has claimed the TVK government is yet to pay compensation for boats seized by the Sri Lankan authorities though up to `8 lakh was provided by the previous government.