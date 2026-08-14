Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine TN fishers; Vijay writes to Jaishankar

The boat, which is owned by B Wellington of Thangachimadam, and the fishermen were taken to the Talaimannar camp. They were produced before a court and remanded till August 25.

In his letter to the Union External Affairs Minister, CM Vijay wrote: This is the second such incident reported in August alone. The repeated arrests of Indian fishermen were causing considerable anxiety and a deep sense of insecurity among the fishing community, particularly in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The CM also reminded that 49 Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan custody as of date.

P Jesuraja, the president of the All-Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, has claimed the TVK government is yet to pay compensation for boats seized by the Sri Lankan authorities though up to `8 lakh was provided by the previous government.