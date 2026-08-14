TN Coastal communities slam amendments to mining law

THOOTHUKUDI: The amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has raised concerns among the public and fishermen in the coastal districts, as the provisions allow the union government to take control over mineral-bearing lands and restrict states from levying taxes or cess on such lands.

The amendment could affect Tamil Nadu’s revenue to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. TNIE published a report on the issue on Wednesday.

The coastlines of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts are rich in beach sand minerals such as ilmenite, monazite, zircon, rutile, garnet, sillimanite and leucoxene, which are classified as atomic minerals.

Coastal environment and ecological conservation committee president R Immanuvel said the amendment would allow corporates to enter beach sand mineral mining without the concurrence of the state government.

Kurumpanai C Berlin of Neithal Makkal Iyakkam in Kanniyakumari said coastal communities, especially fisherfolk, fear loss of habitat. He pointed out that IREL, the only central government enterprise in the mineral mining industry, had applied for a mining lease covering over 1,144 hectares in eight villages in the district, triggering protests. If the law is amended, obtaining a mining lease would become easier, said. Further, he alleged that the TVK government has granted a one-year extension of the mining lease, allegedly succumbing to pressure from the union government.