TN private buses hike fare without approval or notice, cite operating costs

DHARMAPURI: Private buses across the Dharmapuri district increased their fares without any government or prior notice. Residents have voiced that the "hike ranges from 10% to 25%" and urged the Regional Transport Office to take action.

In Dharmapuri, there are over a dozen private bus companies offering services to dozens of routes across the district. Last week, these bus companies increased bus fares without proper notice or government approval. Bus owners called the hike a necessity as they are desperate to maintain operating costs. Many, however, have sought action against the private buses for flouting the government guidelines.

Collector V Saravanan informed TNIE, "So far, notices and warnings of severe action have been issued to over 86 buses in Dharmapuri."

Speaking on the issue, C Nagarajan, Deputy Secretary with the CITU said, "The private buses announced the price hike by posting a circular inside the buses citing an increase in fuel price as the cause. But this is unacceptable; in some routes the fare has increased somewhere between 25 % to 50%. In Dharmapuri where a significant portion of the population are labourers, this is a huge burden on the people. Further the fare hike itself is not issued by the state government, which itself is a violation."