TN private buses hike fare without approval or notice, cite operating costs

DHARMAPURI: Private buses across the Dharmapuri district increased their fares without any government or prior notice. Residents have voiced that the "hike ranges from 10% to 25%" and urged the Regional Transport Office to take action.
In Dharmapuri, there are over a dozen private bus companies offering services to dozens of routes across the district. Last week, these bus companies increased bus fares without proper notice or government approval. Bus owners called the hike a necessity as they are desperate to maintain operating costs. Many, however, have sought action against the private buses for flouting the government guidelines.
Collector V Saravanan informed TNIE, "So far, notices and warnings of severe action have been issued to over 86 buses in Dharmapuri."
Speaking on the issue, C Nagarajan, Deputy Secretary with the CITU said, "The private buses announced the price hike by posting a circular inside the buses citing an increase in fuel price as the cause. But this is unacceptable; in some routes the fare has increased somewhere between 25 % to 50%. In Dharmapuri where a significant portion of the population are labourers, this is a huge burden on the people. Further the fare hike itself is not issued by the state government, which itself is a violation."
V Manivannan from Papparapatti said, "A private bus functioning between Dharmapuri - Karimangalam via Palacode, which had charged Rs 10 is now charging Rs 20; Dharmapuri - Hosur via Palacode which had charged Rs 22 is now charging Rs 30. Similarly, for buses between Dharmapuri and Kadathur, the fare was Rs 14 and now it has been increased to Rs 17, and Dharmapuri to Bommidi, the ticket cost at Rs 22 is now hiked to Rs 25."
When TNIE spoke to the Dharmapuri District Bus Owners Association, District Secretary SVA Sekar, he said, "We have no other choice, our operational costs exceed profits, and many owners are on the verge of selling their buses. We have increased the price at a rate of Rs 0.1 per km. This will not generate any profits for us but may reduce operational costs. We have been urging the government for the past five years to revise the charges, but we have been mostly ignored. Now the situation has worsened but we hope for a change with the new government."
Sekar added, "Our fares are based on 2018 operational costs, when diesel prices were at Rs 63 per litre, now the price of diesel is Rs 103 per litre. Further, insurance, FC, Spare parts, tyres, and even basic cleaning charges have increased manyfold. We are left with no other choice. We urge the state government to revise bus fares, so private bus owners can also survive in these uncertain times. Minister for Transport A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban has promised to resolve the issue in the assembly and we hope he does so soon."
Collector V Saravanan said, "We have already issued notices to 86 private buses and sought an explanation on how the fares could be increased in such an unprecedented way. Following this, we would take the necessary action."