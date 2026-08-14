TN's Stanley hospital sanitation worker issued memo after viral egg distribution video

CHENNAI: The management of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has issued a memo to a multi-purpose sanitation worker after a video showing him distributing eggs to in-patients in an ‘unhygienic’ manner went viral on Wednesday. The video showed him placing an unshelled egg on a patient’s bed while distributing food.

Dr A Aravind, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said the worker was a permanent employee with a clean record, but his conduct was unacceptable.

“He is a permanent staff member with a clean record, but what he did on the day is wrong. So, we have issued a memo. We conducted an inquiry and the report will be submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education,” he said.