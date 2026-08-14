Two southern districts attract Rs 28,337 crore in investments

CHENNAI: At the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave on Thursday, the southern districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli have emerged as the second- and third-largest investment destinations in Tamil Nadu respectively, together attracting Rs 28,337 crore across 11 projects that are expected to generate 9,420 jobs. The two southern districts trailed Kancheepuram, which attracted Rs 31,004 crore across 20 projects, with the investments expected to create 18,070 jobs.

Thoothukudi accounted for 10 of the 11 projects, underlining the port city’s growing appeal for industries ranging from data centres and aerospace to advanced manufacturing. Tirunelveli secured one major project.

Among the prominent investments in Thoothukudi is a Rs 10,000 crore commitment by Lighthouse Green Datacentre Pvt Ltd, an Indian private company incorporated in February 2026, to establish a hybrid hyperscale data centre with artificial intelligence capabilities. The commitment has drawn scrutiny over the company’s thin corporate footprint.

Incorporated only in February 2026, it has a low share capital, prompting questions over how a six-month-old entity intends to finance a Rs 10,000-crore project. Official sources said due diligence had been completed, the company holds its own land in Thoothukudi and it has secured letters of intent from multiple financing parties, though specific incentives will only be finalised at a later stage. The project is expected to create 400 jobs and marks one of the first large-scale investments of its kind in the region.