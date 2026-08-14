UK varsities refuse to accept TN’s Ambedkar scholarship

CHENNAI: The overseas education plans of more than 300 students from marginalised communities are hanging in the balance after UK universities allegedly stopped accepting sponsorship letters issued by the Tamil Nadu government under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme as “official financial sponsorship” for issuing Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) and UK Student visas.

With only weeks left for the September intake, the issue stems from UK immigration rules that recognise certain categories of official financial sponsors, including a student’s national government, but do not explicitly cover state governments.

Implemented by the social justice department since 2003 for SC and ST students, the scheme has sponsored 385 students over the past five years, more than 300 of them in the UK. For 2026-27, 437 students applied and 375 were found eligible. Sponsorship letters have been issued to 362 students, including 316 who have secured offers from UK universities.

Under the scheme, the state provides up to Rs 36 lakh a year per student or the actual expenditure, whichever is lower.

Several universities have put CAS issuance on hold and at least one student has allegedly had their visa application rejected, leaving students uncertain about joining their courses in the September 2026 intake.