UK varsities refuse to accept TN’s Ambedkar scholarship

CHENNAI: The overseas education plans of more than 300 students from marginalised communities are hanging in the balance after UK universities allegedly stopped accepting sponsorship letters issued by the Tamil Nadu government under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme as “official financial sponsorship” for issuing Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) and UK Student visas.
With only weeks left for the September intake, the issue stems from UK immigration rules that recognise certain categories of official financial sponsors, including a student’s national government, but do not explicitly cover state governments.
Implemented by the social justice department since 2003 for SC and ST students, the scheme has sponsored 385 students over the past five years, more than 300 of them in the UK. For 2026-27, 437 students applied and 375 were found eligible. Sponsorship letters have been issued to 362 students, including 316 who have secured offers from UK universities.
Under the scheme, the state provides up to Rs 36 lakh a year per student or the actual expenditure, whichever is lower.
Several universities have put CAS issuance on hold and at least one student has allegedly had their visa application rejected, leaving students uncertain about joining their courses in the September 2026 intake.
Students told TNIE that the delay in this year’s scholarship process had compounded the problem. The application process, usually initiated in January, with the first scholarships awarded by February 14, began only in June this year. Sponsorship letters were issued in July, when many students learnt that state government sponsorship was not being accepted for UK visa purposes.
“Students requiring Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) clearance also face a processing period of several weeks. Most students have to leave around September 15. With no resolution, we are not sure how to proceed,” said a student.
The financial uncertainty has added to their concerns. “For the visa application and other expenses, we have to spend money upfront, after which the scholarship will be provided. Loans we had planned to take for expenses beyond the Rs 36 lakh scholarship are also on hold. We are scared to apply because a rejection would be a black mark on our records,” the student said.
The TN government has sought the intervention of the UK High Commission. “The social justice minister as well as senior officials have also written to the centre seeking their intervention at the UK High Commission,” a senior social justice department official told TNIE.
The issue needs to be taken up at the union government level, said CPM Chennai Central district secretary G Selvam, urging Chief Minister Vijay to intervene.
“Not only TN, but states such as Maharashtra also provide full scholarships to students to study in the UK. Chief Minister Vijay should also intervene and take up the issue with the centre,” Selvam said.