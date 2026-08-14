WRD prepares project report to curb pollution in Cauvery, two other rivers

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to clean Cauvery, Vaigai, and Tamirabarani rivers, following the allocation of Rs 25 crore in the revised Budget. The DPR will focus on identifying major sources of pollution and suggesting measures to prevent the discharge of untreated waste into the rivers. The department is also expected to recommend steps to improve the overall water quality and protect the river ecosystems.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “The three major rivers have been facing pollution due to the direct discharge of untreated industrial effluents and domestic sewage. Dumping of solid waste along the river banks has also added to the problem. The government is now looking at a comprehensive plan to address these issues.”

According to the official, the government is planning to establish sewerage and effluent treatment plants to treat liquid waste generated in urban and rural areas along the rivers. It is also considering comprehensive solid waste management, riverfront development in urban areas and regular cleaning of waste floating on the river surface.