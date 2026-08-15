16-year-old boy held in sexual assault of nine-year-old in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: The special team of police investigating the sexual assault on a nine-year-old school girl on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy from Denkanikottai under the Pocso Act.

The suspect has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. “The survivor was a nine-year-old child from near Denkanikottai. The girl was walking home from school on Wednesday evening when she was kidnapped by the suspect. He took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

Upon reaching home, the survivor informed her parents about the incident and they alerted the Child Helpline. The minor girl, who is under treatment at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, later provided a testimony to the police, sources added.

Following this, three special teams were formed under Denkanikottai DSP Anatharaj, who secured the suspect on Friday evening. He was booked under section 5(m) r/w 6 of the Pocso act and BNS 87. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.