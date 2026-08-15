20 TN police personnel selected for President’s Medals, 15 for CM’s Police Medals

CHENNAI: Twenty Tamil Nadu police officers and personnel have been selected for President’s Medals for Independence Day 2026, with three chosen for the Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The three Distinguished Service awardees are additional SP K Ramachandran, additional SP J Vijai Anand and assistant commandant S Kumar, while the Meritorious Service recipients include additional SP M Somasundaram, additional SP K Shivashankar, additional SP P Govindaraju, DSP S Shanmugam and assistant commandant S Manimaran, among others.

Apart from this, 15 police officers and personnel were selected for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medals for Independence Day 2026. While 10 officers were chosen for special investigation medals, five were selected for public service.

The investigation awardees are DSP C Jayashree, DSP N Tamilarsi, inspector K Alagaraj, DSP N Thanusiya, inspector Se Latha, among others. The public service awardees are DIG V Sasi Mohan, SP T Shanmugapriya, DSP CMR Manimozhiyan, inspector K Madhan Mohan and head constable M Ravikumar. Recipients will also receive an 8gm gold medal and Rs 25,000 cash award, to be presented by the CM at a separate function.