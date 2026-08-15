28 model school students ace NEET at first shot, join MBBS in TN

TIRUCHY: As many as 28 of the 76 students trained at State Medical Education Centre functioning at the Government Model School in Thuvakudi have secured MBBS seats under the 7.5% reservation in the MBBS counselling held in Chennai on Thursday. Of them, 22 secured seats in government medical colleges and six in private colleges. Four more students are likely to secure MBBS seats in the upcoming online counselling.

All 28 students were first-time NEET candidates, according to Education Department officials overseeing the centre. R Januja, who scored 560 marks, secured a seat at Stanley Medical College and emerged as state topper among freshers.

The 28 students scored between 308 and 560 marks, with 10 scoring 500 or above and 26 scoring more than 450. Their average score was around 486 marks.

Officials attributed the performance to the centre’s integrated approach, under which teachers combine State Board syllabus teaching with preparation for competitive examinations. Teachers are trained to handle both aspects together, while regular tests are conducted to assess students and familiarise them with competitive examinations.

“The idea is to teach the syllabus and competitive examination concepts together, so that students understand subjects logically instead of merely memorising them,” an Education Department official overseeing the programme said.