All Vinayakar idols in Madurai to be immersed on September 15

MADURAI: In view of the consecration of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, scheduled for September 17 when several thousands of people would converge on the city, the district administration has stated that all Vinayakar idols that would be placed in pandals as part of Chathurthi celebrations must be immersed in water bodies on September 15 instead of staggering them as is done usually. Hindu outfits have agreed to the plan.

Solaikannan, a Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary, said idol immersion procession would be conducted by various outfits from the second day of Vinayagar Chathurthi. The Hindu Munnani conducts its procession on the third day, followed by other organisations on subsequent days, with the processions and immersions taking a total of three to four days. This year, due to the temple consecration, the idols would be immersed the day after the festival, he said.

Sources in the police department said the decision was taken for better crowd control. “The idol immersion procession will pass near the temple area. Traffic would be affected and people would be put to inconvenience if it is conducted over several days,” an officer said.

Further, a senior police officer said the immersion arrangement is only for the city, and they plan to implement it in nearby districts also. “Police personnel from across Madurai and nearby districts would be deployed during the consecration. If personnel from nearby districts are posted in the city, it will be difficult to provide security for the procession if they are held on September 16, 17 or 18. The plan is under consideration, and a final decision will be taken soon,” added the officer.