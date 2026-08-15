Allow BJP to hold national flag rally in Coimbatore: Madras HC to cops

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to issue permission to the BJP to take out a rally carrying the national flag on August 18, as part of Independence Day celebrations, from ARC Junction on the Mettupalayam Road to Chinthamani Junction in Coimbatore.

The order was passed by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while disposing of a petition filed by J Ramesh Kumar, Coimbatore district president of BJP.

He approached the court after the police refused permission for the rally, scheduled to be held on August 13 in order to create awareness among the public, from the party’s office at Sidhapudur and proceeding through VKK Menon Road, Gandhipuram Junction-Cross Cut Road.

Advocate A Kumaraguru appeared for the petitioner.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani said the route sought for the rally is a sensitive area and may cause law and order issues, and so permission was not granted. The state has not prohibited anyone from holding a rally in view of Independence Day, but the rally can be permitted in any of the 12 designated areas, the APP said.

The judge questioned him as to why the petitioner cannot be given permission for holding the rally and asked if permission would be given only to the ruling party. He also asked how the police could prevent a rally carrying the national flag, and described the order of the police denying permission as ‘reckless’.

Stating that the police’s justification cannot be accepted, the judge said everyone has the right to carry the national flag anywhere. He issued the orders for the police to grant permission on the revised route.