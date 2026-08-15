Class 1 girl killed in road accident in Coimbatore; two arrested

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old minor girl studying in Class 1 was killed after being run over by a lorry in Coimbatore city on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Niralya. She was a Class 1 student at a private school in Vellakkinar near Thudiyalur.

On Friday morning around 8 am, Divya was taking her daughter to school on a two-wheeler. When they were riding through the Cheran Colony area on the Thudiyalur-Saravanampatti road, a lorry that was behind them slightly brushed the bike while overtaking, causing Divya to lose control of her scooter, veer off the road, and fall after hitting the sign board of a Xerox shop. Both mother and daughter fell on opposite sides. Niralya, who fell on the road, was run over by the lorry and died on the spot, said police.