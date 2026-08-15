Coimbatore's Singanallur flyover work likely to begin next month

COIMBATORE: After years of delay, work on the much-awaited Singanallur flyover is expected to begin next month, offering some relief to motorists who regularly face long queues at one of the city's busiest junctions. As the agreement for the project is yet to be prepared, the onset of the work has been pushed to next month.

The proposed 2.4-kilometre flyover will stretch from Uzhavar Sandhai to the Jai Shanthi Theatre junction. The project is estimated to cost Rs 170.82 crore, with Rs 116.77 crore allocated for construction, Rs 15.4 crore for land acquisition, and Rs 44.7 lakh for shifting utilities such as water pipelines, power cables, and communication lines. The project will be taken up by the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department, with the contractor already finalised.

Singanallur junction is a vital junction in the city where the Trichy Road, Kamarajar Road and Vellalore Road intersect. With the district's major bus terminus located close to the junction and the ESI Hospital nearby, the area witnesses heavy vehicle movement throughout the day. Motorists heading towards Avinashi Road from Trichy Road also depend on Kamarajar Road, adding to the pressure at the junction.

A key focus of the project this time is the approach roads. Officials have been advised to avoid repeating problems seen at earlier flyover projects, where inadequate road width near ramps resulted in traffic bottlenecks.