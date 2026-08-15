DMK leader RS Bharathi draws flak for ‘good death’ remark targeting voters

CHENNAI: A political controversy erupted after DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi cursed people saying that those who voted for the TVK instead of the DMK “will not have a good death”. The leader later called the comment “sarcastic” and expressed regret.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karambakkam, Chennai, to mark the remembrance day of former chief minister M Karunanidhi on Thursday, Bharathi took aim at residents complaining about rising property tax, water supply and power cuts, saying that those who voted for the TVK’s “whistle” symbol should not expect relief.

He cited a government hospital brought to Alandur constituency by then MLA Ma Subramanian as health minister, arguing that the patients’ relatives who benefited from it went on to vote for the TVK anyway. “That is why I am saying clearly that they will not have a good death,” he said.

The remark quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from opposition parties and triggering a backlash online.

Responding to the controversy, Bharathi told the TNIE that the comment was not intentional and had been made in a “sarcastic” tone. “Though it was not said with any intention, I express my heartfelt regrets if it had hurt anybody,” Bharathi said.