DMK surrendering TN’s interest as bonded slave to centre, says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday questioned why the DMK had failed to give a categorical assurance that it would vote against the proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament, alleging that the party was now seeking the union government’s support to protect itself from various cases. He accused the DMK of surrendering Tamil Nadu’s interest as “bonded slaves” to the union government.

The minister asked what had changed between April, when the DMK was in power, and now. “Not even once has the DMK clearly said, ‘We will vote against it.’ They have supported our resolution. But if a Bill relating to delimitation is introduced in Parliament, they have not said that they will vote against it,” Nirmal Kumar told reporters.

He also alleged that the DMK had moved from an indirect to a direct alliance with the BJP. Referring to statements by DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan that Tiruchi Siva could soon become a union minister and by former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu that there were no permanent enemies or friends in politics, he claimed that the two parties had already concluded their negotiations.

Nirmal Kumar also cited BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s statement that there were no permanent friends or enemies in politics, and said the DMK has almost returned to the political situation of 2001. He alleged that the DMK, which had helped the BJP gain a major political foothold in Tamil Nadu in the past, was now prepared to enter into a direct alliance with the BJP to protect its family, properties, and members of the family facing cases.