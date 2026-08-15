DMK surrendering TN’s interest as bonded slave to centre, says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday questioned why the DMK had failed to give a categorical assurance that it would vote against the proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament, alleging that the party was now seeking the union government’s support to protect itself from various cases. He accused the DMK of surrendering Tamil Nadu’s interest as “bonded slaves” to the union government.
The minister asked what had changed between April, when the DMK was in power, and now. “Not even once has the DMK clearly said, ‘We will vote against it.’ They have supported our resolution. But if a Bill relating to delimitation is introduced in Parliament, they have not said that they will vote against it,” Nirmal Kumar told reporters.
He also alleged that the DMK had moved from an indirect to a direct alliance with the BJP. Referring to statements by DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan that Tiruchi Siva could soon become a union minister and by former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu that there were no permanent enemies or friends in politics, he claimed that the two parties had already concluded their negotiations.
Nirmal Kumar also cited BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s statement that there were no permanent friends or enemies in politics, and said the DMK has almost returned to the political situation of 2001. He alleged that the DMK, which had helped the BJP gain a major political foothold in Tamil Nadu in the past, was now prepared to enter into a direct alliance with the BJP to protect its family, properties, and members of the family facing cases.
Responding to another question, he said cases were being registered against former DMK ministers only because there was documentary evidence of wrongdoing, including tenders, violations and records showing the losses caused to the state.
To criticism, including from former minister TRB Rajaa, over claims that investments worth `1 lakh crore had come to Tamil Nadu within 100 days of TVK coming to power, Nirmal Kumar said the companies had already been waiting to invest in Tamil Nadu in sectors, including solar.
He alleged that under the previous government, even companies that signed MoUs with the government faced separate, behind-the-scenes understandings involving demands for partnerships, party funds and equal shares. Major companies had therefore stayed away from investing in the state, he claimed. After the DMK government left office, companies came forward as the approvals were provided and their requirements addressed without delay.
‘DMK not siding with BJP’
Tiruppur: CPI MP K Subbarayan on Friday said the DMK was not siding with the BJP on the delimitation issue. He said Kanimozhi’s participation in the tea party as an Opposition representative could not be construed as a sign of a DMK-BJP alliance. “CPI rejects such an interpretation,” he said