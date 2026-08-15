Eight murders in 11 days jolt Madurai, raise concerns over policing and gang violence

MADURAI: Madurai, infamous for gang rivalries and revenge killings, witnessed a sudden spurt in violent crimes, with eight murders reported in 11 days between July 30 and August 9. The murders, some of which were linked to previous enmity, have raised concerns among public over the need for stronger policing.

According to police, among the eight victims, five are history sheeters and one was a drug peddler. Of this, two were murdered by rival gangs. Sanjaykumar (23) was murdered by a gang at his workplace, falling under Sholavandan police station limits, in broad daylight on July 30. The following week, Murugan, a 42-year-old history sheeter, was chased and murdered by a gang in full public view in the Chinthamani police station limits.

VP Manikandan, a resident, said the spurt in murders created panic among people. So many murders in a short span indicated lack of police patrolling, he said. In the past, police opened outposts in every crime-prone area but the practice has gradually been abandoned, Manikandan said, adding that police should hold interactive sessions with residents and trade bodies at least once every two months.

Marees Kumar, an advocate, said the murders were a serious warning sign. “Some of the victims reportedly had previous criminal cases. Police must identify threats and take preventive steps,” he said, adding that while some of the killings may have been spontaneous, the government should not treat them as isolated incidents.