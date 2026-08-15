Erode pet trader booked for possession of exotic species without valid papers

CHENNAI: The forest department on Friday booked a case against Erode-based exotic-animal trader S K Keshavanathan under the Wildlife Protection Act for alleged violation of provisions governing the possession, breeding, and transfer of exotic live animal species. The case was booked after the department’s inspection of his facility, where exotic animals, including Lar Gibbons and African Serval cats, were found.

According to forest officials, the case has been booked under Section 49M(8) of the Wildlife Protection Act, which prohibits possession, transfer or breeding of animal species listed under Schedule IV except in conformity with the Act and the rules made by the centre. Officials said the alleged violations attract penalties under Section 51, while the animals can be seized under Section 49Q of the Act.

A senior forest official from Erode said, “Keshavanathan is ready to surrender the animals. Now, the question is what do we do with the animals after seizing them. We don’t have enclosures large enough to keep Gibbons and Serval cats.”

Sources from the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai said there is a vacant Gibbon enclosure, which can easily accommodate the Lar Gibbon pair from Erode. A zoo official told the TNIE, “There was a solitary Gibbon, which died around four months ago,” adding that the Serval cats can also be handled, but so far there has been no discussion on potential transfers.