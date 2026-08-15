Madras HC denies compassionate job to daughter of slain cop

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently upheld state’s decision to deny compassionate appointment to the daughter of a sub-inspector of police, V Balu, who was killed while on duty in Thoothukudi in 2021.

Hearing an appeal filed by B Jeyadurgaveni challenging a single judge’s order dated September 11, 2025, which confirmed the government’s decision, a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel observed that the only object, as pointed out by the single judge for grant of compassionate employment, is to see that the family of a deceased employee does not suffer in penurious circumstances. That the family is suffering from penury is not the case of the appellant.

She demands employment on the basis of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds Rules), 2023. Citing that her brother is employed in a nationalised bank and their family owns a house worth Rs 5 lakh, the judges held that she failed to satisfy the conditions mentioned in the rules.

“The grant of compassionate employment is to bridge the gap between penury and the loss which a family suffers owing to sudden death of a member of the family, who was discharging public duty as a public servant. But, if the family could take care of themselves, then such employment could be granted to any other family, which would also be suffering equally owing to indigent circumstances,” they held and refused to interfere with the single judge’s order.