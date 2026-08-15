Not part of INDIA bloc, met Speaker to discuss Parliament seating: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi said that there was nothing controversial in attending the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kanimozhi said she met the Speaker in regards to her earlier request for a change in seating arrangements in the Parliament.

“DMK is not part of the INDIA bloc,” Kanimozhi said, amid buzz that the DMK was moving closer to the NDA. Notably, INDIA bloc members had skipped the party.

Reacting to Minister Nirmal Kumar’s remarks on DMK being close with the BJP, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the minister, having come from the RSS and BJP, has no moral standing to criticise others.

“We have opposed the BJP from the very beginning, and our position remains the same today,” he said, accusing Nirmal Kumar of spreading falsehoods.

Bharathi reiterated that the DMK bats for “fair delimitation,” noting that the party had backed the resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay in the Assembly, and had demanded a constitutional amendment in Parliament to ensure a just exercise.