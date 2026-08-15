Police arrest one more suspect in Coimbatore engineering student murder, invoke SC/ST Act provisions

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: In connection with the murder of an engineering student at a private college in Coimbatore on Monday, the Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Friday arrested the tenth suspect, also a student from the same college. Moreover, police have invoked sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, since the deceased belonged to an SC community, according to official sources.

The deceased was identified as K Amudhan (19), a third-year civil engineering student at Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore. On the morning of August 10, Amudhan and his friend Sriman were intercepted by a group of students studying in the same college, near Malumichampatti. The group dragged them to a ground behind the college campus, where Amudhan was brutally assaulted with wooden logs and iron rods. He managed to return to his room but developed severe breathing difficulties hours later. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Subsequently, Chettipalayam police arrested nine students, including a 17-year-old minor. On Friday, police arrested one more suspect, namely Sachin (20) from Theni district, who was also a student of the same college, said police. They are actively hunting for a few more suspects. The college has already handed over the profiles of 15 students to aid the investigation. Besides, the police booked a number of students, including Amudhan, for the alleged extortion incident and arrested two students on Thursday.

On Friday, police altered the FIR to include Section 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (PoA) Act, said police sources.