Police arrest one more suspect in Coimbatore engineering student murder, invoke SC/ST Act provisions

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: In connection with the murder of an engineering student at a private college in Coimbatore on Monday, the Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Friday arrested the tenth suspect, also a student from the same college. Moreover, police have invoked sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, since the deceased belonged to an SC community, according to official sources.
The deceased was identified as K Amudhan (19), a third-year civil engineering student at Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore. On the morning of August 10, Amudhan and his friend Sriman were intercepted by a group of students studying in the same college, near Malumichampatti. The group dragged them to a ground behind the college campus, where Amudhan was brutally assaulted with wooden logs and iron rods. He managed to return to his room but developed severe breathing difficulties hours later. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Subsequently, Chettipalayam police arrested nine students, including a 17-year-old minor. On Friday, police arrested one more suspect, namely Sachin (20) from Theni district, who was also a student of the same college, said police. They are actively hunting for a few more suspects. The college has already handed over the profiles of 15 students to aid the investigation. Besides, the police booked a number of students, including Amudhan, for the alleged extortion incident and arrested two students on Thursday.
On Friday, police altered the FIR to include Section 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (PoA) Act, said police sources.
Evidence (an NGO working for Dalit rights) has demanded a CBI probe monitored by the Madras High Court into the murder, alleging that the incident could be linked to a culture of violence, intimidation and suspected drug activities on the campus.
Executive director of Evidence, A Kathir, said during a presser, that Amudhan's death should not be treated as a mere group clash. He alleged that college authorities pressured him to identify students involved in drug use and sale, after which his mother raised concerns about his safety. He criticised the government's "group clash" theory of events and demanded an investigation be launched into the alleged drug activity on campus and the role of the college administration. He demanded a thorough investigation, compensation and a government job for the victim's family.
Police meet college representatives
In the wake of Amudhan's murder, the police department held a consultative meeting on campus safety and student crime prevention in Coimbatore on Friday. Officials from the police and higher education departments and representatives of 128 colleges participated in it. The meeting focused on strengthening campus safety, student discipline, crime prevention, cyber safety, drug prevention, and early identification of students vulnerable to criminal or deviant behaviour. Key measures proposed included starting a joint campus safety initiative, setting up Cyber/Social Media Units in colleges, monthly DCP/SP meetings for reporting crimes, installing CCTV with backup in hostels, strict hostel entry-exit monitoring, flying squads for PG hostels, appointing teacher mentors, engaging psychologists for counselling, and regular reporting of criminal, gambling and drug-related activities to police. Institutions were also asked to maintain discipline and keep parents informed about students' academic and behavioural aspects.