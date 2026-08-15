Schoolgirls allegedly consume liquor on campus in Kanniyakumari; HM transferred

KANNIYAKUMARI/CHENNAI: A video of two girl students of a government school allegedly consuming liquor inside the school premises in Kanniyakumari went viral on social media, prompting the School Education Department, police and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to launch an inquiry. The school HM has been transferred.

Sources said the incident occurred on August 1. Education Department sources said Tirunelveli Chief Education Officer M Sivakumar, who was the in-charge CEO of Kanniyakumari, along with education officials from Kanniyakumari and the DCPU, visited the school and conducted the inquiry.

Sources added that further investigation was underway to ascertain who recorded the video. Meanwhile, the Kanniyakumari district police on Thursday registered a case against a 48-year-old man for allegedly buying liquor for the girls.

Restrict easy access to alcohol, says Anbumani

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, citing the incident at the Kanniyakumari school, said it was worrying that classrooms were being used for alcohol consumption. He urged the state government to restrict easy access to alcohol.

Anbumani mentioned the transfer of the school’s HM and asked what action has been taken against those responsible for making liquor easily available for the public. Anbumani urged the chief minister to shut down at least 1,000 liquor outlets every year and work towards prohibition in Tamil Nadu.