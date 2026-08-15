Southern Railway announces special trains from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to ease Onam rush

COIMBATORE: In a move aimed at easing the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Onam festival, the Southern Railways announced special trains connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with Kerala, including services through Coimbatore and the western Tamil Nadu corridor.

A special train will operate between Hubballi in Karnataka and Kottayam via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur. Train No. 07351 will depart Hubballi at 6.30 pm on August 25 and reach Kottayam at 4.40 pm the following day. The return service, Train No. 07352, will leave Kottayam at 10.30 pm on August 26 and reach Hubballi at 8 pm on August 27.

The service will halt at major stations including Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town, besides several stations in Karnataka. It will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

In another move to cater to passengers travelling to Kerala, the Railways has started running weekly special trains between Chennai Central and Kollam. Train No. 06119 will operate on Wednesdays from August 12 to September 2, leaving Chennai at 3.10 pm and reaching Kollam at 7.20 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 06120, will run on Thursdays from August 13 to September 3.

The Chennai-Kollam service will pass through Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur before entering Kerala, with stops at Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and other key stations.

The additional services are expected to provide more travel options for passengers heading home for Onam and help ease pressure on regular trains during the festival period.