TASMAC halts sale, transfer of 11 liquor brands after FSSAI flags artificial flavouring

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed all its depots and retail outlets across the state to immediately stop the transfer and sale of 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Poonamallee, in Tiruvallur district.

According to a communication on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found that the 11 products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances.

In the communication, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar instructed all senior regional managers, district managers and depot managers to comply with the order issued by the FSSAI.

The 11 brands listed in the communication are VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowells VSOP Brandy (Blended Brandy), No.1 McDowells Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Mensclub Deluxe Brandy (Indian Brandy), Honey Bee Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy, and Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum.

The action follows an inspection carried out by FSSAI, Southern Regional Office, on the licensed premises of Enrica Enterprises on August 11.

Following the inspection, the food safety authority directed that its order dated August 11 be implemented with immediate effect and instructed the company’s distributors, wholesalers and retailers not to sell the products to consumers.