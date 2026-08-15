TASMAC halts sale, transfer of 11 liquor brands after FSSAI flags artificial flavouring

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed all its depots and retail outlets across the state to immediately stop the transfer and sale of 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Poonamallee, in Tiruvallur district.
According to a communication on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found that the 11 products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances.
In the communication, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar instructed all senior regional managers, district managers and depot managers to comply with the order issued by the FSSAI.
The 11 brands listed in the communication are VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowells VSOP Brandy (Blended Brandy), No.1 McDowells Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Mensclub Deluxe Brandy (Indian Brandy), Honey Bee Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy, and Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum.
The action follows an inspection carried out by FSSAI, Southern Regional Office, on the licensed premises of Enrica Enterprises on August 11.
Following the inspection, the food safety authority directed that its order dated August 11 be implemented with immediate effect and instructed the company’s distributors, wholesalers and retailers not to sell the products to consumers.
The Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, in a letter dated August 12, conveyed the findings to Tasmac, prompting the corporation’s statewide directive.
Based on the directions of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Tasmac has asked its officials to stop the transfer of the 11 brands from depots to retail vending (RV) shops.
The corporation has also instructed officials to stop the sale of the products to FL2 and FL3 licencees and not to effect sales of the brands in RV shops until further orders.
The latest direction means that the 11 brands will not be supplied to or sold through Tasmac outlets until further orders. Nearly 20,000 cases, with each case containing 48 bottles, are currently stocked across 4,045 liquor outlets and 43 Tasmac depots, according to sources.