Two men die of electrocution after temple car hits power line in TN

PERAMBALUR: Two men were electrocuted after the top portion of a temple car accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage power line near Kunnam in Perambalur district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as P Annadurai (42), a restaurant owner, and G Paramasivam (42), a farmer, both residents of Nannai village.

According to police, as part of the Aadi festival celebrations at an Ayyanar temple on Nannai-Paravai Road on Friday, a 20-foot tall temple car was being decorated to carry the deity in procession.

Around 10 pm on Thursday, Annadurai and Paramasivam got the temple car decorated and began moving it along the road. However, the cone-shaped top portion of the temple car came into contact with a high-voltage power line near a lake, and the two men were electrocuted.

Kunnam police sent the two bodies to Perambalur government hospital for autopsy, after which they were handed over to the family members. The police registered a case.