Woman hacks mason for sexually assaulting her four-year-old granddaughter in TN

KARUR: A 55-year-old woman attacked a 31-year-old mason with a machete in Kulithalai on Friday, for allegedly sexually assaulting her granddaughter, who is four years old.

According to sources, the mason, who is a resident of Gundangalparai, was attacked by the woman near a tea shop in the Kulithalai tollgate area around noon. When the mason attempted to flee, she allegedly gave him a chase and attacked him, injuring him in the head.

Onlookers, joining the woman, also allegedly attacked the man. Upon information, the police rescued and admitted the man to the Kulithalai District Government Headquarters Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The man sustained 10 cut injuries.

According to police, the girl’s grandparents reside in a village near Kulithalai, while the child lives with her parents in another village. The girl’s mother had purportedly asked the mason, a distant relative, to drop the child at her grandmother’s house on Sunday.

However, the man had taken the girl on his two-wheeler to his house and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He later dropped the child near her grandmother’s house.