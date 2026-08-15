'Won’t rest until justice is served', says Udhayanidhi on Coimbatore student murder

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday spoke to the parents of Amudhan, Coimbatore college student who was allegedly murdered by fellow students, over the phone and conveyed his condolences for the loss.

During the call, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his sorrow over Amudhan’s death and assured the parents that he would raise the issue extensively in the Assembly on Monday. He further assured to stand by the family and continue the fight until justice is delivered in the case.

Udhayanidhi on Wednesday moved a calling-attention motion in the Assembly seeking a discussion on the Amudhan murder case, and the Speaker indicated that the matter would be taken up for debate on Monday.

Meanwhile, in separate statements, the CPM and the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) have condemned the killing of Amudhan and urged the government to take strong action against drugs and violence among students.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that ganja and other drugs were behind the violence and urged the police to conduct a detailed probe into the role of drugs in the incident.

Udhayanidhi also condemned the arrest of nine TN fishermen by the Lankan Navy, and hit out at TVK government for merely writing a letter to the External Affairs Ministry instead of taking “real action” on the issue. He demanded the government to secure the release of all fishers languishing in Lankan prisons.