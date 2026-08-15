Youth hacked to death in drunken brawl, one held in TN

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth was hacked to death at a burial ground in Sanaputhur near Gummidipoondi early Friday, allegedly following a quarrel with a friend. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. The police said the murder did not appear to have been premeditated or linked to any previous enmity, and was likely the result of a personal dispute and sudden provocation.

The deceased, R Ranjan, of Sanamadurai, had completed Class 12 and did not pursue further studies. Ranjan would frequently consume liquor. A few days ago, he had a quarrel with a friend. The neighbours settled the dispute, the police said.

On Thursday night, Ranjan and his friend Kamesh (21) were reportedly drinking at the burial ground. An argument broke out as Ranjan allegedly made derogatory comments about his Kamesh’s wife. The man allegedly hacked Ranjan with a knife and escaped.

His body was found on a tomb there on Friday morning. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.