‘10,571 GPUs available for education institutes in TN to train students in AI’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s challenges in training students in artificial intelligence (AI) may have less to do with a shortage of computing hardware than with the institutional failure to tap resources earmarked for them, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan.

In a response to Tamil Nadu AI Association’s concerns over only a very few colleges in the state having access to computing systems with research-grade Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Krishnan said that academia and students are eligible end-users under IndiaAI Compute — a scheme offering subsidised access to GPU capacity through empanelled cloud providers. Some 10,571 GPUs have been allocated through the initiative to date, he told TNIE.

TN AI Association said that typical AI coursework requires 15 to 20 units of research-grade GPUs for practical training. Venkatesh Rajendran, chairman of the association, said that a single GPU costs roughly Rs 20 lakh, putting dedicated infrastructure out of reach for many institutions.

The ministry’s position is that ownership of the hardware is unnecessary. IndiaAI Compute operates on a shared, cloud-based model, allowing eligible users to access high-performance infrastructure remotely rather than purchasing hardware outright. Krishnan pointed to additional union government capacity — C-DAC’s AIRAWAT facility and the PARAM Siddhi-AI system — which together offer close to 48 petaflops of processing power and 656 GPUs.