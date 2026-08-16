12 juveniles secured; DMK, CPM pan TVK government over drug abuse

CHENNAI: Tiruvottiyur police have secured 12 juveniles in conflict with the law in connection with the broad-daylight murder of a Class 12 student, Dhanush (18), near the Ajax bus terminus on Friday. The police said the juveniles include 10 students studying in the same school as the victim and two others from a different school.

According to the police, Dhanush, a student at a government higher secondary school, got into an altercation with a 17-year-old Class 11 student of the same school over a trivial issue. The police suspect that the Class 11 student, harbouring a previous grudge, subsequently gathered his associates and allegedly assaulted the victim.

Following the assault that resulted in the death shortly after school on Friday evening, the Tiruvottiyur police formed a special team and registered a case under sections 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting) of the BNS, and sections 3 and 4 of the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

The police secured the juveniles and questioned them to ascertain their individual roles in the attack and the involvement of others, if any, following which all 12 were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further legal proceedings and lodged at a special home for children in conflict with the law.