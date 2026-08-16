Artificial limb production centre at CMCH receives CM's Best Practices Award

COIMBATORE: The lightweight limb artificial production centre, run by the Institute of Orthopaedic and Traumatology at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, received the Chief Minister's Best Practices Award for its impact on the production of lightweight artificial limbs without any government funding allocation, and for recycling funds allocated to the department from the TN CMCHIS scheme.

The Chief Minister's Best Practices Award is a prestigious honour given annually by the Government of Tamil Nadu on Independence Day. It recognises government departments, public servants, and district collectors who implement innovative, scalable and effective practices to improve public service delivery and administrative efficiency. The government also gives Rs 2 lakh for each of the three selected persons for this award. For 2026, three initiatives were selected for this award, and CMCH's Institute of Orthopaedic and Traumatology was among these, selected under the category of a government body.

CMCH Dean Dr M Geethanjali received the award from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai during the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

The lightweight artificial limb production centre at CMCH was established on August 14, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the brainchild of the former director of the institute, Dr S Vetrivel Chezian, who retired from service on July 31, 2026.