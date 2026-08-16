EPS criticises TVK over 100-day performance, Cauvery water issue

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the TVK government over its first 100 days in office, alleging that no major new schemes had been introduced and that existing schemes were being presented with the 'Vettri' tag. He also accused the government of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water.
Speaking to reporters in Salem after inaugurating two free ambulances, Palaniswami said the State had not received its required Cauvery water share in June and July and continued to face a shortage. "The government does not seem to have sufficient understanding of the Cauvery issue," he said.
He said the government should take firm steps against the proposed Mekedatu dam and convene an all-party meeting along with farmers' associations to discuss the Cauvery issue. He noted that even parties that supported the TVK government, including the Communist parties and VCK, had sought such a meeting.
Palaniswami also added that the lack of adequate rainfall had added to farmers' difficulties this year. "Farmers in the delta region cultivated their crops hoping that groundwater would support them, but without adequate water, the crops have withered," he said, adding that the government should provide appropriate relief to affected farmers.
On the government's 100-day performance, Palaniswami alleged that several existing schemes introduced by the previous DMK and AIADMK governments had simply been given the 'Vettri' tag rather than new schemes being introduced.
He also raised concerns over the increase in rice prices, claiming that the price had gone up by around Rs 15 a kg. He said the government was facing protests over several issues and alleged that its performance had not matched the expectations created during the election.
Palaniswami also expressed concern over the reported increase in the sale and circulation of narcotic substances in the State. Referring to recent reports of drug seizures, he said the issue needed greater attention as drug circulation could contribute to law and order problems and other criminal activities. "The government should take strong action to control the sale of narcotic substances," he said.
He also said investor meetings had been conducted by previous governments and alleged that the present government had mainly expanded existing initiatives rather than bringing in substantial new investments.
He also questioned the government's target of achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2036, wondering whether the present government would remain in office until then.
TVK's Edappadi candidate M. Arunkumar returns to AIADMK
M. Arunkumar, who was fielded by the TVK in Edappadi but was unable to contest after his nomination was rejected, joined the AIADMK in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Salem on Saturday.
Arunkumar's nomination was rejected during scrutiny as it did not have the required number of proposers. The nomination filed by his substitute candidate was also rejected for the same reason, leaving the TVK without a candidate in Edappadi. The party subsequently extended its support to an independent candidate in the constituency.
Arunkumar, who had earlier left the AIADMK to join the TVK, has now returned to the AIADMK and joined the party in the presence of Palaniswami.