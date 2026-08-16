EPS criticises TVK over 100-day performance, Cauvery water issue

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the TVK government over its first 100 days in office, alleging that no major new schemes had been introduced and that existing schemes were being presented with the 'Vettri' tag. He also accused the government of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water.

Speaking to reporters in Salem after inaugurating two free ambulances, Palaniswami said the State had not received its required Cauvery water share in June and July and continued to face a shortage. "The government does not seem to have sufficient understanding of the Cauvery issue," he said.

He said the government should take firm steps against the proposed Mekedatu dam and convene an all-party meeting along with farmers' associations to discuss the Cauvery issue. He noted that even parties that supported the TVK government, including the Communist parties and VCK, had sought such a meeting.

Palaniswami also added that the lack of adequate rainfall had added to farmers' difficulties this year. "Farmers in the delta region cultivated their crops hoping that groundwater would support them, but without adequate water, the crops have withered," he said, adding that the government should provide appropriate relief to affected farmers.

On the government's 100-day performance, Palaniswami alleged that several existing schemes introduced by the previous DMK and AIADMK governments had simply been given the 'Vettri' tag rather than new schemes being introduced.

He also raised concerns over the increase in rice prices, claiming that the price had gone up by around Rs 15 a kg. He said the government was facing protests over several issues and alleged that its performance had not matched the expectations created during the election.