Graft-free TN: CM Vijay outlines government’s mission

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his first Independence Day address at Fort St George on Saturday, pitched the fight against corruption as the central priority of his government, while seeking the continued support of the people for his government.

At the 80th Independence Day celebrations, the CM reiterated his government’s mission to achieve corruption-free governance and also urged officials and the general public to have “zero tolerance” for corruption.

Stating that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to take the progress achieved after Independence to the next level, he said, “Deliverance of Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption is equivalent to achieving freedom. Our government has been working towards that goal.”

He further said that the TVK government is also working to make Tamil Nadu free from drug culture, while ensuring women’s safety, social justice and a transparent and honest administration.

Listing measures taken to improve transparency, he said computerised administration was being implemented, temple land records were being uploaded online and a new WhatsApp number had been introduced to report bribery, apart from the other schemes implemented in the past 100 days.

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He also stated that the diversion of government revenue to individuals had been prevented and measures were being taken across departments to eliminate corruption. “There should be no compromise in public life, and people’s welfare should be paramount,” he said.

On the relationship with the central government, Vijay said his government would adopt a cooperative approach on people-oriented schemes while asserting that the TVK government would oppose decisions affecting the state’s rights or policy decisions against the state.