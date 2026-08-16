Graft-free TN: CM Vijay outlines government’s mission

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his first Independence Day address at Fort St George on Saturday, pitched the fight against corruption as the central priority of his government, while seeking the continued support of the people for his government.
At the 80th Independence Day celebrations, the CM reiterated his government’s mission to achieve corruption-free governance and also urged officials and the general public to have “zero tolerance” for corruption.
Stating that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to take the progress achieved after Independence to the next level, he said, “Deliverance of Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption is equivalent to achieving freedom. Our government has been working towards that goal.”
He further said that the TVK government is also working to make Tamil Nadu free from drug culture, while ensuring women’s safety, social justice and a transparent and honest administration.
Listing measures taken to improve transparency, he said computerised administration was being implemented, temple land records were being uploaded online and a new WhatsApp number had been introduced to report bribery, apart from the other schemes implemented in the past 100 days.
Vijay vows to make TN model state by ‘36
He also stated that the diversion of government revenue to individuals had been prevented and measures were being taken across departments to eliminate corruption. “There should be no compromise in public life, and people’s welfare should be paramount,” he said.
On the relationship with the central government, Vijay said his government would adopt a cooperative approach on people-oriented schemes while asserting that the TVK government would oppose decisions affecting the state’s rights or policy decisions against the state.
Vijay also said his government would continue the good schemes introduced by previous administrations, specifically referring to the Amma Unavagam scheme and morning breakfast scheme for school students, which will be expanded to Classes 6-8 from September 17, Periyar’s birth anniversary.
On law and order, Vijay said he had directed officials to take stringent action to maintain it at the district collectors’ and superintendents of police conference held on June 29 and 30.
Vijay’s speech also emphasised the need for a change in the way government offices and police stations deal with citizens. He said officials had been instructed to treat people approaching government offices with dignity and kindness, and ensure their grievances were resolved without making them run from one office to another.
He paid tribute to freedom fighters, saying their sacrifices should ensure every citizen self-respect, equal rights, equal opportunities and a dignified life. Making a direct appeal for continued public support, Vijay said people should not consider their responsibility is over after voting and electing him as CM.
All elected representatives, including himself, were servants of the people, he said, urging people to join hands with the government to fulfil their collective responsibilities.
“Let us defeat the forces working against our government as well as the conspiracies against it,” he said.
Vijay also pledged to make Tamil Nadu a model state and turn it into a $1.5-trillion economy by 2036.
Announcements
Marriage assistance for each of the two daughters of ex-servicemen increased from Rs 25K to Rs 50K
Monthly assistance for disabled ex-servicemen and their dependants increased from Rs 5K to Rs 7K
Monthly pension for freedom fighters increased to Rs 23K
Monthly pension for families of freedom fighters increased to Rs 12.5K
Special monthly pension for descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, the Marudhu brothers and VO Chidambaranar increased to Rs 11.5K