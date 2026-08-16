‘Having qualification alone is not ground to claim promotion’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the single judge’s order directing promotion of superintendents in the Department of Public Libraries as district library officers, and upheld the 2025 amendment to the ad hoc rules providing for promotion.

“In the present case, the basis for seeking promotion is the availability of vacancies in the post of District Library Officer, which in the opinion of this court, would not constitute a cause for institution of a writ petition. Secondly, mere possession of requisite qualification per se is not a ground to claim promotion,” the bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar said in a recent order passed on a batch of appeals filed by librarians, superintendents, the secretary of the school education department and the director of public libraries.