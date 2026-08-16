Lower Bhavani Project farmers protest for water release in TN's Perundurai

ERODE: Hundreds of farmers from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) irrigation areas on Saturday engaged in a sit-in protest at Perundurai in Erode district, urging the state government to release water from the Lower Bhavani Dam. Following the farmers' protest, water was released from the dam on Saturday evening.

According to sources, water from the Lower Bhavani Dam is usually released for LBP irrigation (first zone) on August 15 every year. However, water was not released on Saturday because the dam's water level is low due to a lack of sufficient rainfall during the previous monsoon.

Despite knowing that the water level in the dam is low, a section of farmers in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) have been engaged in various protests for over half a month, demanding the release of life water to save their standing crops and to avoid drought.

Officials had previously assured that steps would be taken to release water from the dam by Thursday. However, water was not released. Following this, farmers began a sit-in protest in Sathirampudhur area on the Perundurai-Erode road on Friday night. Their protest continued on Saturday as well.