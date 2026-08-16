Manali best-performing zone in Chennai corporation; Coimbatore tops TN civic bodies

CHENNAI: Manali and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones secured the first and second prizes, respectively in the Chief Minister’s awards for best performance within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The awards were presented by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday at Fort St George, following the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

According to GCC commissioner GS Sameeran, the rankings are awarded to each zone based on the marks scored across at least 10 thematic areas under the TN Urban Livability Framework, including finance, revenue, solid waste management, health, education, city planning, greenery, and infrastructure. “The assessment is divided into 60 sub-components, each of which is given due weightage. Based on the overall scores, Manali and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones secured the top positions,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said, “More greening was taken up last year, with more than a lakh trees planted across Manali zone to ensure better air quality. Also, with the zone often known as flood-prone, last year saw better storm water drain upgrades with no major inundations happening during monsoon.”

The Coimbatore corporation secured the first prize among corporations under the ‘Best performing local bodies’ category while Thanjavur Corporation won the second prize. Bodinayakanur Municipality in Theni secured the first prize among municipalities, followed by Arani municipality in Tiruvannamalai in second and Villupuram municipality in third place. Among town panchayats, Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur secured the first prize, followed by Karungal in Kanniyakumari and Chettipalayam in Coimbatore in second and third places, respectively.