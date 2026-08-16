No teacher on duty, students forced to wait at TN school for I-Day fete

KRISHNAGIRI: Uncertainty over the deputation of a teacher led to students being forced to wait for nearly half a day, and the Tricolour was not hoisted at the Panchayat Union Primary School at T Palayur village in Bettamugilalam panchayat till 12.30 pm. After TNIE alerted Krishnagiri collector, a teacher went to the school and Independence Day celebrations were organised.

A villager informed TNIE that Independence Day was not celebrated at T Palayur PUPS, and the matter was brought to the notice of the collector, who asked the school education department officials to resolve the issue.

Following an enquiry by District Education Officer (elementary) C Narasimhan, a Panchayat Union Middle School teacher, R Arun Kumar of Giriyanapalli village, was deputed to the T Palayur school, and he hoisted the national flag. Arun Kumar has been on deputation since a week at T Palayur PUPS.

Narasimhan told TNIE, "T Palayur PUPS has a strength of 33 students. Arun Kumar was on deputation for the past week and his deputation ended on Friday. Nobody was aware as to who should be sent to the school Independence Day celebrations. Kelamangalam block education officer is responsible for deputing teachers. Further, teachers were also involved in census duty. Based on information from the collector’s office, Arun Kumar rushed to the school around 1.30 pm and the Tricolour was hoisted. Necessary action will be taken after an enquiry."

Palayur residents told TNIE, "Recently, Krishnan, a teacher from Palayur school, was transferred to another school following some allegations. Now teachers are being sent to the school on deputation. To provide quality education to our children, a regular teacher should be appointed. Further, the damaged road to the village should also be re-laid."