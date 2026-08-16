Residents fear leopard sighted in Hogenakkal, foresters say no cause for concern

DHARMAPURI: In a rare occurrence, a wild leopard was sighted in the forest area in Hogenakkal near the Anjaneyar temple ghat road. As a result, the residents fear that the leopard could attack tourists or local population who forage in the forests.

On Friday night, while tourists were passing through the ghat road in the Hogenakkal forest range, they were surprised to briefly see a wild leopard cross the ghat road and disappear into the forests. Speaking to TNIE, S Krishnan from Hogenakkal said, "It is terrifying; we heard from our elders that there are leopards in the forest. But in the past two decades, their sightings have been rare. Most of the local population graze cattle in the forest area, and the leopard sighting has filled them with fear. Further, the roads are now unsafe because of the leopard movement."

Another resident, S Balakrishnan from Pennagaram, said, "The problem with predators like leopards is they are extremely difficult to spot at night. So there is a risk that we might aggrieve the leopard and get attacked. In a tourist area like Hogenakkal, where hundreds of people come from across Tamil Nadu and other states. It is even more risky. So the leopard must be relocated, and safety must be guaranteed."