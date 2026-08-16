Residents fear leopard sighted in Hogenakkal, foresters say no cause for concern

DHARMAPURI: In a rare occurrence, a wild leopard was sighted in the forest area in Hogenakkal near the Anjaneyar temple ghat road. As a result, the residents fear that the leopard could attack tourists or local population who forage in the forests.
On Friday night, while tourists were passing through the ghat road in the Hogenakkal forest range, they were surprised to briefly see a wild leopard cross the ghat road and disappear into the forests. Speaking to TNIE, S Krishnan from Hogenakkal said, "It is terrifying; we heard from our elders that there are leopards in the forest. But in the past two decades, their sightings have been rare. Most of the local population graze cattle in the forest area, and the leopard sighting has filled them with fear. Further, the roads are now unsafe because of the leopard movement."
Another resident, S Balakrishnan from Pennagaram, said, "The problem with predators like leopards is they are extremely difficult to spot at night. So there is a risk that we might aggrieve the leopard and get attacked. In a tourist area like Hogenakkal, where hundreds of people come from across Tamil Nadu and other states. It is even more risky. So the leopard must be relocated, and safety must be guaranteed."
When TNIE reached out to District Forest Officer K Rajangam, he said, "It is true that leopard movements have been observed in the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary area near Hogenakkal. The leopards are native to the ecosystem here, and reside within the sanctuary. They reside in the areas around the water troughs and watering holes in the forest, stalking prey like deer and wild boars. We advise people to stay clear of the forest area. It is their home, and people must not endanger or provoke them."
Commenting on the safety of tourists and local population, forest staff in Hogenakkal said, "We have alerted people in the locality not to move around the forest at night. Further, tourists have been advised not to halt on the road between Pennagaram and Hogenakkal. We have set up camera traps across the forest area and are monitoring the situation. There is no cause for concern. Leopards are a native species in the Hogenakkal forest area, and they avoid human habitations. The forest has an abundance of prey in the forest."